Kids aged 13 to 17 “jumped, bashed” numerous people: reports.

By ERWIN CHLANDA

People required hospital treatment after being attacked by a gang of children near the Rock Bar and Bojangles in the CBD early this morning, according to “numerous” reports MLA Robyn Lambley (at right) says she has received.

“People enjoying themselves at the Todd Street adult entertainment venues were met with violence from a group of children, who are reported to have jumped and bashed multiple victims,” Ms Lambley says media release.

She also renews her call for a young people’s curfew, at least for a trial period.

“This has gone too far,” says Ms Lambley.

“These dangerous children must be apprehended and incarcerated for the safety of the community.”

She says last week in Parliament Families Minister Dale Wakefield (at left) “rejected my motion to implement a youth curfew in Alice Springs, instead praising the apparent effectiveness of other youth strategies they have implemented in Alice Springs.

“The reality is that what is in place at the moment is not working.”

Meanwhile Police Superintendent Pauline Vicary (at right) has confirmed “multiple reports of alleged assaults” and is calling for public assistance.

“Victims who have not provided statements are also urged to contact police,” she says in a media release.

“Police want to reassure the community that these incidents are actively being investigated and additional patrols are being conducted within the Alice Springs CBD.”