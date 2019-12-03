Braedon Earley to stand for Parliament

By ERWIN CHLANDA

 

Braedon Earley (at left) is stepping down as the president of the Ban Fracking Fix Crime Protect Water Party to contest the by-election in the seat of Johnston, vacated by Labor’s Ken Vowles (at right).

 

“The economic train smash we are all suffering after a decade of mismanagement by the major parties can be turned around,” Mr Earley says in a media statement.

 

“Johnston voters, like all Territorians, have suffered greatly, with businesses closing, homes re-possessed and the devastation of unemployment and suffering break-ins regularly which cause fear and heartache.

 

“Alcohol related violence and harm are daily occurrences. We are all totally fed up with this situation.”

 

Sue Fraser-Adams is now the party’s acting president and Andi Bracey the acting vice-president.

 

 

 

Posted: December 3, 2019

