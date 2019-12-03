Miners claim change of heart about nuclear power

Uranium-rich Central Australia may benefit from an apparent public change of heart about the use of nuclear energy.

New polling has shown that more Australians support lifting the ban on the use of nuclear power than oppose it, according to Tania Constable (pictured), the CEO of the Minerals Council of Australia (MCA).

She says in a media release that polling by JWS Research for the MCA found four in 10 Australians support lifting the ban on nuclear power in Australia and 39% support the use of nuclear power in Australia.

The research was conducted in early to mid-October 2019 with focus groups in Sydney and Melbourne and a quantitative poll of 1500 Australians.

Support for nuclear power grew to 55% when those polled were asked whether they would accept lifting the ban on the use of nuclear power in Australia if they knew that a majority of Australians supported it.

Opposition to both the use of nuclear power in Australia and lifting the ban was 33%, according to the release.

A further 29% of people were either neutral or unsure about the use of nuclear power in Australia, with 26% either neutral or unsure on lifting the ban.

The polling found more than half those surveyed – 54% – are unaware nuclear power is banned in Australia.

“This shows Australians need to know more about nuclear energy and how it would help reduce power bills and Australia’s emissions,” says Ms Constable.

“The MCA has extensively advocated for the use of safe, reliable, zero-emissions nuclear power in recent years to support a mature and informed discussion.

“Climate change is real and as global energy demand increases, so does the need to diversify our power supplies and reduce emissions through technology.

“Nuclear energy is safe, reliable and affordable. It provides around 10% of the world’s electricity with zero emissions.

“The power provided by nuclear energy is low cost and can meet the needs of industrial and household consumers 24/7.

“Yet Australia, with the world’s largest deposits of uranium, continues to prohibit the use of nuclear power. Any government serious about addressing climate change must consider nuclear in its energy mix.”