Life’s basic questions prompt answers to the hard ones

Where do I come from? What do I stand for?

Answering questions like these can be the beginning of unravelling the problems for Aboriginal men today, says Michael Liddle (at left, centre), who runs Codes 4 Life.

“Our hos­pi­tals are filled up; our cour­t­hous­es are filled up; our jails are filled up,” he says.

“The one place not being filled up is our schools. We need more police­men; we don’t need more foot­ball heroes.”

Codes 4 Life is headquartered in the Desert Knowledge Australia precinct and was recently boosted by a $1.36m grant from the Nation­al Indige­nous Aus­tralians Agency, for­mer­ly the Depart­ment of the Prime Min­is­ter and Cab­i­net, enabling it to expand its service.

Codes 4 Life recently deliv­ered two work­shops includ­ing one in Alpurru­ru­lam (pictured below) and one at the Desert Knowl­edge Precinct in Alice Springs. They had a com­bined par­tic­i­pa­tion of about 70 Abo­rig­i­nal men aged 16 to 58.

Senior Abo­rig­i­nal lead­ers Andrew Davis (Aran­da), Peter Wal­lace (Aran­da), Ron­nie Webb (Aranda/​Allyawarra), Robert Hoosan (Pitjantjatjara/​Luritja) and Mar­tin Hagan (Anmat­jere) were present at the work­shop held at the precinct, providing their guid­ance and support, says a DKA spokeswoman.

Codes 4 Life also works close­ly with the Com­mu­ni­ty Devel­op­ment Pro­gram, Drug and Alco­hol Ser­vices Aus­tralia, Cen­tral Aus­tralian Abo­rig­i­nal Alco­hol Pro­grammes Unit, Depart­ment of Social Ser­vices, the Police, NT Depart­ment of Chil­dren and Fam­i­lies, com­mu­ni­ty edu­ca­tors and lawyers.

Police Sergeant Amit Singh from the Camooweal Police trav­elled to Alpurru­ru­lam to speak at the work­shop, explaining that arresting someone was a last resort.