Life’s basic questions prompt answers to the hard ones

Where do I come from? What do I stand for?
Answering questions like these can be the beginning of unravelling the problems for Aboriginal men today, says Michael Liddle (at left, centre), who runs Codes 4 Life.
“Our hospitals are filled up; our courthouses are filled up; our jails are filled up,” he says.
“The one place not being filled up is our schools. We need more policemen; we don’t need more football heroes.”
Codes 4 Life is headquartered in the Desert Knowledge Australia precinct and was recently boosted by a $1.36m grant from the National Indigenous Australians Agency, formerly the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, enabling it to expand its service.
Codes 4 Life recently delivered two workshops including one in Alpurrurulam (pictured below) and one at the Desert Knowledge Precinct in Alice Springs. They had a combined participation of about 70 Aboriginal men aged 16 to 58.
Senior Aboriginal leaders Andrew Davis (Aranda), Peter Wallace (Aranda), Ronnie Webb (Aranda/Allyawarra), Robert Hoosan (Pitjantjatjara/Luritja) and Martin Hagan (Anmatjere) were present at the workshop held at the precinct, providing their guidance and support, says a DKA spokeswoman.
Codes 4 Life also works closely with the Community Development Program, Drug and Alcohol Services Australia, Central Australian Aboriginal Alcohol Programmes Unit, Department of Social Services, the Police, NT Department of Children and Families, community educators and lawyers.
Police Sergeant Amit Singh from the Camooweal Police travelled to Alpurrurulam to speak at the workshop, explaining that arresting someone was a last resort.