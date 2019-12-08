Youths in two alleged robberies

Police are seeking witnesses to the robbery of a man on Sunday, December 1.

At about 2:40am he was walking from the Alice Springs CBD towards Stuart Terrace when he was approached by a group of youth near the Royal Flying Doctor Service lawns, according to a police media release on Friday.

One youth, described as an Indigenous male aged around 15 with a moustache and wearing a baseball cap, is alleged to have assaulted the man. He fell and was further assaulted by the group.

The man received non-life threatening injuries and his wallet was stolen.

Police are also calling for witnesses to an assault on a woman in Alice Springs on Wednesday night.

At about 11pm she was walking across the Stott Terrace Bridge towards Sadadeen Road when she was approached by a group of young women who are alleged to have assaulted her.

The woman received minor injuries and had her bag and backpack stolen during the incident.

Police managed to locate and return most of these items.