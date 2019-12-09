Police dogs assist arrests of alleged youth offenders

Police dogs Loki (pictured) and Freddy figured prominently in the arrest of youths for alleged assault and stone throwing, police say.

A 16-year-old boy will appear before the Alice Springs Youth Justice Court on one count of aggravated assault on December 18.

Around 12:45am yesterday a man and a woman were walking in the Todd Mall when they were approached by a group of youths, one of whom is alleged to have assaulted the man.

Police monitoring CCTV witnessed the incident and immediately deployed front line officers and the K9 unit to the area.

The youth attempted to flee the scene when he was confronted and challenged by K9 Police Dog, Loki. The youth was arrested.

Three youth were apprehended for rock throwing in Alice Springs at the weekend.

Police received several reports of rocks being thrown at cars on the Stott Terrace Bridge around 11pm on Saturday night.

Police officers from the Community Youth Engagement Team and Police Dogs Loki and Freddy arrived on scene where they had rocks thrown at them.

Police Dog Loki located and confronted the offenders who were then apprehended by Police Dog Freddy, police report.

A 16-year-old was arrested and bailed to appear at a later date, and two youth aged 11 and 14 were issued with written warnings and returned to their responsible guardians.

Meanwhile police are seeking public assistance in relation to a robbery at the weekend.

Just after 2am a man was walking from Todd Street through the old Melanka site on Gap Road to his parked vehicle opposite the 24 hour store when he was approached by a group of youths.

It is alleged the group assaulted him before stealing his car keys and cash and leaving the area in his vehicle – a white Holden Commodore with NT registration CD06FW.