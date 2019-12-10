Council: Gallery at Anzac precinct, no to curfew

The Town Council last night unanimously expressed its preference for the Anzac precinct as the location for the national Aboriginal art gallery provided the NT Government has received consent from the traditional owners. So far there is no evidence that it has been given.
In another decision the council voted against the introduction of a youth curfew, proposed by Cr Eli Melky for the fifth time, but now with the support of Deputy Mayor Matt Paterson. MORE LATER.
3 Comments (starting with the most recent)NB: If you want to reply to a previous comment, start your comment with this notation: @n where n is the number of the comment you want to reply to.
Sadly glad now we escaped, along with another 10,000 genuine locals since the mid 80s, and now have no doubt that another 10,000 will also … soon.View Comment
Thank you to all the councillors and Mayor for your decision.View Comment
This is my response: None of you will have my vote at the next election.
You said nothing for the demolition of the old school and now say yes to a site which should not be north of The Gap.
Have you ever heard of curses? I can see your smiles. Pity.
It’s amazing how the council that is meant to be representing the residents of Alice Springs is not listening to them.View Comment
How many times do the residents and the traditional owners say the same thing: Not on the Anzac Oval as this is a scared site to ALL Alice Springs residents.
And does there need to be real violence before the government steps up and says, enough is enough with this brazen behaviour in this town?
I was in K-Mart yesterday and some young girls were helping themselves to ladies’ clothes and putting them down their pants.
On informing the sales persons at the check out, I was told that they can do nothing, (message from above) no not God.
The staff are not allowed to touch or confront these [kids].
What is the use of the wages for the so called security staff standing at the front door, if they can do nothing about this behaviour?