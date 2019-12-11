Warlpiri don’t want Zachary Rolfe murder trial to be in Darwin

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Tomorrow the Alice Springs Magistrate Court will consider an application by Zachary Rolfe’s defence counsel to shift the court proceedings to Darwin.

Rolfe, a Northern Territory police officer, was charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed Kumanjayi Walker in a house at the Yuendumu Community on 9 November 9.

Rolfe’s defence counsel may argue that the court proceedings should be held in Darwin on December 19 due to expected protests, largely driven by the Yuendumu community attending the directions hearing.

Warlpiri Parumpurru (Justice), a Yuendumu Select Committee, which has been formed to represent the Yuendumu community on matters relating to the shooting of Kumanjayi Walker, met on Monday.

The committee stated: “Warlpiri are only planning a peaceful sit down on Alice Springs court lawns, not big protests as speculated.

“Since this tragic event happened, the Yuendumu community have respected the police officer’s right to a fair trial and the leaders and elders strongly encouraged their community and the wider community to do so as well. No-one has speculated about any evidence.