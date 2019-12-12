$88k grant all so far from $89m jobs fund: Higgins

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The $89m Local Jobs Fund has delivered nothing except an $88,000 grant since its inception in May.

For the Gunner Labor Government that say they are so focused on growing jobs, it was laughable at how little they’ve delivered.

This fund was promoted as a way of growing jobs and accelerating major and significant infrastructure but it’s done absolutely nothing.

The government can say they’ve got as many applications as they like but the fact remains that only one single grant has been handed out.

The fund came from the NT Infrastructure Development Fund which was dissolved by the government following a shocking $10m investment in the failed NT Beverages.

Opposition Leader Gary Higgins (pictured)