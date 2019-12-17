Sex work would devalue people’s homes

Sir – We call on the NT Government Ministers and Opposition to reconsider proposed amendments to the NT Planning Scheme allowing sex work to be undertaken in residential zones in areas of home occupation, plus apartment blocks.

 

Whilst we support regulation it beggars belief that the NT Planning Scheme would consider allowing these businesses to operate in residential apartment blocks.

 

Imagine being in a lift with your children or grandchildren, whilst sex workers’ clients are also in the lifts and are visiting these businesses.

 

These clients would be able to visit these businesses at all hours which may create issues of noise pollution, havoc, social unrest and decreased safety, especially for older and more vulnerable members of society. These amendments would affect both tenants and home owners.

 

The Residential Tenancy Act states that residents have the right to “the quiet enjoyment” of a home.

 

How can owners or tenants have this “quiet enjoyment” when a sex worker’s business is being conducted at all hours of the day and night?

 

Owners have worked very hard for their little piece of paradise, a place to call home.

 

These amendments would completely devalue their major asset.

 

Sex work should be undertaken in purely commercial industrial areas only.

 

Sue Shearer

Council on the Ageing

 

 

 

Posted: December 17, 2019 at 10:06 am

  1. John Bell
    Posted December 17, 2019 at 11:48 am

    Selling sex for money or otherwise profit has been held at the lower end of the morality scale since the dawn of human civilisation.
    It makes a mockery of family values and lasting human relationships.
    Amendments to introduce it to family living areas are an abrogation of the duty of care standards required by local government authorities.
    Alice will be a sadder place if sex work is introduced as normal business behaviour in the town’s residential area. As in any other Aussie town or suburb.

