St Philip’s College students shine in NTCET

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – St Philip’s College students Tryphina Reu (pictured) placed in the Top 10 and Nicholas Butter, Abeer Srivastava and Chelsea Yu also placed in the Top 20 in the NT.

For the second year in a row a St Philip’s College student was named the top Aboriginal student for the NT: Monique Chong.

The college was also named as one of five schools in the NT to have the highest number of students complete the NTCET.

Twenty eight students received ATARS above 90 (the largest number in recent history), and nearly one third of students eligible for an ATAR received a score over 90.

Jill Jansons

St Philip’s College

PICTURED below (from left) Nicholas Butter, Abeer Srivastava, Chelsea Yu and Monique Chong.