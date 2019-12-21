Government corporation bids for Kilgariff Two

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The applicant for a direct sale of the land for Kilgariff Stage Two is the NT Government-owned Land Development Corporation (LDC) which is also the developer of Stage One.

Alice Springs News file photo.

The application was advertised last week to see if there were any other bidders.

A spokesman for the Department of Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics says it “undertook a financial assessment of Kilgariff Stage Two which demonstrated that the continued development of Kilgariff by the LDC would allow for the delivery of an uninterrupted supply of affordable residential land parcels to the Alice Springs market.

“Therefore, on 6 December 2019, Government accepted an application for the direct sale of Crown land from the Land Development Corporation to enable delivery of Kilgariff Stage Two.”

Asked why the advertisement was published 12 days before Christmas, with the closing date the day after a Friday Boxing Day, the spokesman said the application was advertised “at the first opportunity … in accordance with the Department’s normal procedure”.

The Stage Two land was denuded some time ago (above) leading to significant dust hazard (below).