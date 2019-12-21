Transport Hall: No details of the cost for appointed manager

Long-time former manager Liz Martin with images of some of the Hall’s inductees.

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The government says it will not disclose the fees charged by the Adelaide law firm Rosey Batt, put in charge of the statutory management of the National Road Transport Hall of Fame, but makes it clear that it “has not contributed any public funds to the Association”.

The Alice Springs News has learned from a former board member that the statutory manager has not been in touch with previous managers nor board members of the association which created a major tourist attraction for the town, worth many millions of dollars.

The association had about $300,000 in the bank when the government sacked the board and manager, according to a board member.

An NT Licensing spokesman says: “The management of the Road Transport Historical Society Incorporated had for many years not complied with legislated governance requirements or provided audited financial statements to the Association’s members.

“In July 2019 Ms Rosey Batt was appointed Statutory Manager and as such took over control of the Association from the Management Committee.

“Since Ms Batt’s appointment she has been working with local community leaders and her General Manager to build community support for and interest in improving past governance and financial management deficiencies.

“Ms Batt’s fees are confidential, as is the current bank balance of the Road Transport Historical Society. The Northern Territory Government has not contributed any public funds to the Association in the period since Ms Batts was appointed Statutory Manager.”