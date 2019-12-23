CLP candidate Mayor puts demands to Labor CM

Sir – Nobody likes to receive an ultimatum, but one has arrived on the desk of Chief Minister Michael Gunner days before Christmas.

As we come closer to election year 2020 Alice Springs Mayor Damien Ryan has issued a demanding open letter to the Chief Minister pleading for help for more resources to bolster law and order in the town.

The mayor wants urgent action.

In the one-page letter Mayor Ryan reminds the Territory Government of its responsibilities and “duty of care”.

Mayor Ryan also asks for a meeting to seek reassurance on “the measures that are in place to ensure the short and long term safety and healthy future of the community”.

This bold approach perhaps reflects in part the state of relations between council and government in Darwin, which has not been helped by differences of opinion over the art gallery project.

It is worth considering for a moment whether the letter may have a stronger impact if it had come from a more independent or impartial local government leader rather than one who has declared his hand as a candidate to run against the current Gunner Labor Government at the 2020 election.

Mayor Ryan confirmed in September that he will be a CLP candidate for the seat of Araluen taking on the incumbent independent Robyn Lambley.

The letter restates the obvious desperate situation in Central Australia. Public safety is at risk.

Mayor Ryan also requests the establishment of a 24 hour drop in centre.

The letter comes after the benefits of a curfew are were strongly debated at Council earlier this month when Cr Eli Melky’s fifth attempt to introduce a youth curfew was defeated.

How does one expect the Chief Minister to respond?

That is if he does respond at all in a direct way to this letter.

For the sake of the community, bipartisanship should prevail.

Mark Smith

Adelaide