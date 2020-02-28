Uluru cave paintings defaced

UPDATE 12.52pm: We received this photo a few minutes ago. What appears to be stains of a dark fluid are clearly visible.
By ERWIN CHLANDA
Parks Australia, which manages the Uluru National Park, has circulated a confidential email to Ayers Rock Resort staff on February 25, saying ancient rock paintings near the Mutitjulu waterhole have been defaced.
The Alice Springs News has been given unconfirmed information that the offenders were local children and they used car engine oil.
We are making enquiries with the police and the Parks Service, and will update this report.
UPDATE 2.47pm
Parks Australia provided the following statement: “On Tuesday evening Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park investigated what appears to be vandalism in two of the national park’s caves, where some rock art has been affected.
“After consultation with traditional owners and seeking expert advice, the area reopened on Wednesday for visitor access and enjoyment.
“With experts and traditional owners, the park will look closely at all options available for remediation of the area.”
UPDATE March 3, 11am
Parks Australia says it does not have any information about an individual or individuals who may be responsible for the vandalism discovered and reported last week.
NT Police are continuing to investigate the incident. We encourage anyone with information that they believe is relevant to this incident to contact NT Police.
Image below: The waterhole.
I don’t believe it was any of the locals. It’s funny that vandalism has taken place only weeks after the closure of the climb.View Comment
If you take a look at the photos taken in the 1940s by Lord Mountford of those paintings, you will see there were very few on that rock face. The rest were added by Paddy Uluru in the 1960s under instruction of tour operator Len Tuit.View Comment
@ Marc Hendrickx: Thank you for your comment. We are making further enquiries with Parks Australia.View Comment
Erwin Chlanda, Editor.
Can the Alice Springs News confirm vandalism was by local children?View Comment
Parks Australia are guilty of their own vandalism of heritage on The Rock as when removing the summit cairn. They destroyed an important survey marker under the cairn.
It was said to be cooking oil by experts. This doesn’t sound like kids.View Comment
I strongly believe surveillance is required around The Rock.
Anangu were happy for the closure of the climb and so were they happy for the safety for the tourists, no more fatal accidents.
On the other hand some may not have been as happy, some may have well liked the climb to have remained open.
It’s just that it’s a funny time to do something like this not to long after the climb closing down?
I’m not happy with this.
Money should have been spent a long time ago on surveillance, still better late than never after all, The Rock will be forever to remain for future generations to come. The Rock is both the key to life’s past and future.
Gives a new meaning to artist in residence – then.View Comment
This is the perfect example of setting double standards. There would be national media coverage if it were non-Aboriginal people who did this.View Comment
Blame the parents because when the kids come to town they will do the same things.
Take control of their welfare basic card, or better still get Sudanese security guards to guard the icon of Aboriginal existence and finance this through the gate money cash handouts.
This is a reality check.View Comment
Aboriginal kids trash a sacred painting and the elders do not react.
Parks Australia are dealing with it.
In days gone by there would have been an instantaneous reaction of rage and fury.
The kids and / or their parents might have been killed.
Sad. No respect for their own culture and the leftist policy makers / do gooders shrug their collective shoulders and mutter “not their fault”. Where do we go from here? One word: Education.View Comment