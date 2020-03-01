Conservative vote: Territory Alliance up, CLP down in Johnston

The Country Liberals (CLP) were the big losers in the Johnston by-election yesterday and Territory Alliance the big winners, although Labor retained the blue ribbon seat despite a 12% swing against it.
The swing against the CLP was 35% while the Territory Alliance gained 47%.
The Greens out-polled the CLP.
First preference votes in the Darwin seat, which became vacant when Labor front bencher Ken Vowles resigned, were: Ex-footballer Joel Bowden (ALP) 970 (pictured); Steven Klose (Territory Alliance) 719; Aiya Goordich Carttling (Greens) 550; Josh Thomas (CLP) 529; Braedon Earley (Ban Fracking Fix Crime Protect Water) 338; Trevor Jenkins (Independent) 73 and George Mamouzellos (Independent) 57.
The two candidate preferred vote was Bowden (ALP) 52.6% and (Territory Alliance) 47.4%.
These were the results when counting finished last night. A fresh scrutiny (re-check) of all votes will begin on Monday, says the Electoral Commission.
Mr Bowden grew up in Alice Springs and according to the ALP website, “is passionate and committed to his family (four children) and prides himself on his dedication to social justice.
“Joel believes in a Territory where every member of our community is safe and respected, and valued for the role they play in society.”
He spent two years living in Ernabella in the SA’s APY Lands and played AFL for Richmond Football Club.
He holds a Bachelor of Education and a Master of Business Administration and is currently studying a Bachelor of Laws at Charles Darwin University.
Mr Bowden is the general secretary of Unions NT and has previously worked with the NT Department of Tourism and Culture, AFLNT, as well as running his own hospitality and property development business in Victoria.
I see from a distance Mr Bowden has some qualifications issued by Charles Darwin University and that he is an NT Union organiser, both of which have happy alliances.View Comment
If his qualifications were from Harvard University and he worked for a real employer I would feel more convinced of credibility. Has anybody actually sighted these documents?
@ Interested Darwin Observer: I agree with you that “social justice” is an oxymoron of “justice”.View Comment
It is a modern day construct of the human rights movement that assumes that justice under the common law is flawed and inferior to a new layer of human rights law that needs to to be imposed over the top.
It sidesteps the inherent principle of justice that simply requires honest practitioners in a common law system of procedural integrity.
Human rights “social justice” lawyers and judges are as open to corruption as those practising under the common law.
As social justice warriors they adopt a morally superior characteristic.
But at the end of the day, justice is justice, no need to describe it with an adjective.
There is no such thing as “social” justice. It’s just a buzz word for the left.View Comment
Justice needs no explainer at the front of it. Adding descriptors in front of justice simply weakens and changes the meaning of the powerful word justice.
Something is either just or unjust. No hyphens needed.
“Prides himself on his dedication to social justice.”View Comment
Sadly there is not much justice for the poor Joe that has his car stolen or his house invaded. Always the same when politicians serve an ideology and not the people.
@ Pseudo Guru: And to complete your observation, lawyers run our parliaments, federal, state and territory.View Comment
Academics rule but practical people know how things work.View Comment