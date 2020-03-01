Conservative vote: Territory Alliance up, CLP down in Johnston

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The Country Liberals (CLP) were the big losers in the Johnston by-election yesterday and Territory Alliance the big winners, although Labor retained the blue ribbon seat despite a 12% swing against it.

The swing against the CLP was 35% while the Territory Alliance gained 47%.

The Greens out-polled the CLP.

First preference votes in the Darwin seat, which became vacant when Labor front bencher Ken Vowles resigned, were: Ex-footballer Joel Bowden (ALP) 970 (pictured); Steven Klose (Territory Alliance) 719; Aiya Goordich Carttling (Greens) 550; Josh Thomas (CLP) 529; Braedon Earley (Ban Fracking Fix Crime Protect Water) 338; Trevor Jenkins (Independent) 73 and George Mamouzellos (Independent) 57.

The two candidate preferred vote was Bowden (ALP) 52.6% and (Territory Alliance) 47.4%.

These were the results when counting finished last night. A fresh scrutiny (re-check) of all votes will begin on Monday, says the Electoral Commission.

Mr Bowden grew up in Alice Springs and according to the ALP website, “is passionate and committed to his family (four children) and prides himself on his dedication to social justice.

“Joel believes in a Territory where every member of our community is safe and respected, and valued for the role they play in society.”

He spent two years living in Ernabella in the SA’s APY Lands and played AFL for Richmond Football Club.

He holds a Bachelor of Education and a Master of Business Administration and is currently studying a Bachelor of Laws at Charles Darwin University.

Mr Bowden is the general secretary of Unions NT and has previously worked with the NT Department of Tourism and Culture, AFLNT, as well as running his own hospitality and property development business in Victoria.