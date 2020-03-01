Fracking stance hits Labor vote: Protect Country Alliance

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

 

Sir – The massive swing against the ruling Labor Party in the Johnston by-election is proof constituents are unhappy with the government’s pro-fracking agenda, according to Protect Country Alliance.

 

If the 12.1% is replicated at the August election the party will be left with only six seats.

 

Joel Bowden scraped through due to comments he made indicating he would re-examine the government’s approach to dirty dangerous fracking in the Territory.

 

Mr Bowden made plenty of noise on the campaign trail about being open to taking constituents’ concerns about fracking back to the Chief Minister.

 

Now that he’s in government, we sincerely hope he honours those commitments, and we see the government back away from its pro-fracking obsession.

 

Mr Bowden also told media on Thursday: “I’ve heard loud and clear from the people of Johnston. These conversations about the environment, about climate change, need to be continued. Renewables have to be the next wave, the $20 billion that’s going down into a solar farm near the Barkly in Tennant Creek area that’s huge! And that will create extra jobs, we will be transitioning to renewables to a new area which is renewables and those sorts of jobs.”

 

Mr Bowden’s narrow victory also comes after media revealed Territory and Federal politicians knew that opening up the Beetaloo to fracking would blow apart any chance for Australia to meet its Paris Agreement emissions targets.

 

Labor will suffer more significant swings against it in the Territory Elections on August 22 unless they have better policies to protect Territory waterways and communities from harmful fracking.

 

Dan Robins

Protect Country Alliance

 

 

 

Posted: March 1, 2020

  1. Larry Pinta
    Posted March 3, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    The Greens directing preferences away from Labor is perhaps the only way we can get them to change policy.
    They expect the Green preferences despite their messed up environmental policies.
    Good move, Greens, I hope the preferences are directed away again at the general election.
    Tell them now, so they start to realise this policy will impact their ability to win the election.
    At present, ALP or CLP we will be fracked.

  2. Terry Shanahan
    Posted March 2, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    Northern Territory being set upon by Origin and Co? Enough is enough, time to get involved. Be there in three months to make myself useful. Any ideas?

