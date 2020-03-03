Native title organisation has $3.7m in the bank

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The native title organisation Lhere Artepe had $3,731,269 “cash at bank” on June 30 last year, according its financial report published on February 28 this year.

The corresponding 2018 amount was $2,893,004.

There was a sharp decline in Lhere Artepe’s revenue from Yeperenye Nominees, from $2,987,413 in 2018 to $812,344 in 2019.

This dropped Lhere Artepe’s surplus from $2,540,960 in 2018 to $655,560 in 2019.

The directors of Lhere Artepe are Alan Campbell, Fabian Conway, Felicity Hayes, Graham Smith, Marie Ellis, Peter Liddle, Peter Palmer, Shane Lindner and William Liddle.

Seven of them give their residential address as 20 Parsons Street, Alice Springs, which is Lhere Artepe’s office address.

We are putting the following to Lhere Artepe:

There are many Aboriginal people in Alice Springs who are impoverished.

There are many young Aboriginal people who are neglected and who fall foul of the law.

Given these problems, how do you justify having $3.7m in the bank?

We will report their answers if and when they come to hand.