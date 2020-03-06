New look ‘juvie’ tender is released

The design for the redevelopment of the Alice Springs Youth Detention Centre is now complete and the construction tender has been released.

Left: Territory Families Minister Dale Wakefield talking to media at the existing facility. Photo from our archive, May 2019.

The $13.7 million project is set to support 65 local jobs.

Construction is expected to start in May this year with the redevelopment completed in April 2021.

Redevelopment of the centre includes:

A new reception, security and screening area for all visitors and staff. High quality scanning technology will minimise the need for physical searches of young people, visitors, service providers and staff, and ensures better security.

Height of external perimeter fencing will be increased to 5.4 metres. The fencing will be constructed of anti-climb mesh to ensure the security of the facility. A cowl (fixed barrel) topper will be installed on the majority of the external fencing to provide a strong security reinforcement and deterrent.

New learning hub and large Vocational Education and Training (VET) area that will enable the delivery of courses and hands-on learning. A fully-equipped training kitchen will support young people to advance their learning in life skills while equipping them with VET qualifications. Young people will be given a greater range of training opportunities to get them back on track and away from a life of crime.

New visitor facility , to encourage family access and allow for group activities that focus on building connection to country and culture.

New IT-rich visitor and service provider spaces with video conferencing technology. This means young people in the centre will no longer require transportation to the watch house by Police when they are required to attend court. The spaces can also be used to host case conferences with family members, the young person, police, case workers and lawyers.

New medical and health centre, which will ensure qualified medical service providers can deliver the treatment required for complex young people in detention.

Redevelopment of accommodation. The reconfiguration of the accommodation blocks will reduce the reliance on shared bedrooms (current, at right). This will improve the safety, security and wellbeing of detainees and staff.

Source: Territory Families Minister Dale Wakefield media release.