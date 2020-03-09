CAAMA ‘drowning in debt’: Regulator

The Central Australian Aboriginal Media Association (CAAMA) has today been put into special administration by the Registrar of Indigenous Corporations, Selwyn Button, saying the 40 year old organisation is “drowning in debt”.
Well over half its income comes from grants, says Mr Button in a media release: “In 2018–19, CAAMA generated approximately $4.1m in revenue, of which 63% was grant funding. But its liabilities are also considerable, and growing.
“Unfortunately, over the last couple of years [CAAMA] has been unable to demonstrate improvements to its financial position or that it can trade itself out of debt.
“Despite having a repayment plan with the Australian Tax Office, its tax debt has more than doubled, reaching a critical level that is not sustainable.
“The special administrators will look at all options to help CAAMA improve its financial position.”
The Registrar has appointed Jack James and Paula Smith from Rodgers Reidy as joint special administrators until 12 June 2020.
These same people assume the self appointed opinions that they are Aboriginal people with intelligence greater than most other Aborigines. Its quite laughable. Foxtrot1 and Nimble are across it all.View Comment
They distinctly recruited the Yeperenye CEO to pull them out of the poop. He’s part of the problem. IAD, CAAMA, Pioneer Football Club are three of the standouts.
Hope the black town doesn’t have to deal with these people anymore!
Another circus run by clowns.View Comment
If CAAMA had 22 employees in the last financial year it reported to ORIC (2017) the average annual salary would have been about $120K.View Comment
Most recent financial statement submitted to ORIC in 2017: Employee benefits expense $2,588,297. Loss $844,423.View Comment
Very sad for the industry and for the staff and for CAAMA. Watch the CAAMA chairperson, board and Karl Hampton scramble to blame others and resort to a “woe is us – this isn’t fair” mentality.View Comment
Sadly, the buck stops with the board, and with the chairperson, and with Karl Hampton.
I will have a moment of silence in remembrance to just a few years ago when it was a much more vibrant and better place!
I look forward to CAAMA being rescued and the board being told to walk away and STAY away.
Number of CAAMA employees at the end of the financial year 22.View Comment
22 employees?
What do they all do?
How much do they cost?
Why have they not submitted last financial year’s information to the regulator?
Financial information “yet to be provided”.