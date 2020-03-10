CLP, Territory Alliance: Two seats each

By MARK J SMITH

In the aftermath of the Johnston by-election the independent Member for Fong Lim, Jeff Collins (pictured), has formally joined Territory Alliance.

The move now gives TA two members of Parliament along with Terry Mills, putting the fledgling party one step closer to seizing formal opposition status from the CLP.

As the only other TA MP Mr Collins could be in the boxed seat for a 30% pay rise should be become the Deputy Leader of the Opposition.

“I have taken my time over this decision and it is not one I have taken lightly”, Mr Collins said in a statement.

Mr Collins entered Parliament in August 2016 as a member of the Labor Party. However, along with Ken Vowles and Scott McConnell, he was expelled from the Labor Caucus at the end of 2018. For the last 12 months Mr Collins has sat as an independent.

Mr Collins had been involved in the TA campaign in Johnston in recent weeks.

“My focus is on getting the economy working, balancing development and protection of the environment while at the same time addressing the issues affecting people in their everyday life,” said Mr Collins.

“In August Territorians can deliver that message directly to the major parties; the message that we are sick of being treated as if we are fools, and things ARE going to change around here,” Mr Collins said.