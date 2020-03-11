Thief snatches fortnight’s money from age pensioner

LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Sir – At about 2.30 pm [yesterday] I entered the Yeperenye Centre and was confronted by the aftermath of an especially callous robbery.
The victim was an elderly woman who was robbed while withdrawing her entire pension ($600) from the ATM in the Centre.
The thief swooped in and grabbed the cash and then dashed out the door.
The thief was described as an Aboriginal woman aged in her early 20s with a distinctive hair style that was big, doubling the size of her head.
The pensioner was understandably very upset. That $600 was the money she needed to live on for the next fortnight.
A security guard was nearly but said he had no authority to intervene or do anything except call the police.
‘We can’t touch anyone,” he said.
I asked him what his purpose was in the Centre?
The police came and were looking through CCTV footage.
I’d like to draw attention to this robbery, to bring the thief to justice and to alert people to the risks in withdrawing cash at an ATM, especially the one in the Centre.
Also seems to me that the Centre guards provide a false sense of security.
Ralph Folds
Alice Springs
@ Watchn: Time for a big stick or lollies with balls. I think the big stick method is worth a shot.View Comment
@ Watchn: People need cash, not everything can be paid with a card.View Comment
Time for cashless debit cards.View Comment
Come on CentreCorp owners of the Yeperenye Centre.View Comment
How about helping this pensioner out?
You wouldn’t have to do it for everyone.
This is a compelling case for compassion.
No, I don’t believe it is a cop out from the security guard.View Comment
I am not normally one to make an assumption, but the way Occupational Health and Safety is as part of employment, if he were allowed to intervene and did get hurt, then no doubt his employer would be open for suing and workers comp etc.
If he is not allowed, but intervenes anyway, then he could lose his job for breach of contract. Unfortunately until we have some major changes, this will become the norm not just for Alice but around the country.
Actually, anyone has the right to intervene in a crime being committed and use reasonable force in such a situation.View Comment
What a cop out from the security guard.
For the sake of humanity, hopefully they are just following (absurd) company and/or Yeperenye (Centrecorp cough, cough) policy rather than their own moral compass.