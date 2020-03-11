Thief snatches fortnight’s money from age pensioner

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – At about 2.30 pm [yesterday] I entered the Yeperenye Centre and was confronted by the aftermath of an especially callous robbery.

The victim was an elderly woman who was robbed while withdrawing her entire pension ($600) from the ATM in the Centre.

The thief swooped in and grabbed the cash and then dashed out the door.

The thief was described as an Aboriginal woman aged in her early 20s with a distinctive hair style that was big, doubling the size of her head.

The pensioner was understandably very upset. That $600 was the money she needed to live on for the next fortnight.

A security guard was nearly but said he had no authority to intervene or do anything except call the police.

‘We can’t touch anyone,” he said.

I asked him what his purpose was in the Centre?

The police came and were looking through CCTV footage.

I’d like to draw attention to this robbery, to bring the thief to justice and to alert people to the risks in withdrawing cash at an ATM, especially the one in the Centre.

Also seems to me that the Centre guards provide a false sense of security.

Ralph Folds

Alice Springs