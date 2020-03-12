Millennials targeted for a fly and drive NT holiday

Tourism NT has launched its annual drive campaign encouraging interstate visitors, including a younger demographic, to take a fly and drive holiday to the NT with the message that the NT is “nothing like your normal road trip”.

 

Executive General Manager Marketing Tourism NT, Tony Quarmby, says it is a different demographic to the traditional grey nomad.

 

“This has been driven by recent research that shows 60% of the market interested in a drive holiday are under 50, with a quarter under 29 years of age,” he says.

 

The 2020 drive campaign follows the recently announced Key to the NT, a free program in partnership with the Caravan Industry Association of the Australia that promotes NT tourism operators and experiences for interstate visitors available from April 1.

 

PHOTO: Devil’s Marbles.

 

 

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: March 12, 2020 at 2:44 amPost a comment

A new way to support our journalism

We do not have a paywall. If you support our independent journalism you can make a financial contribution by clicking the red button below. This will help us cover expenses and sustain the news service we’ve been providing since 1994, in a locally owned and operated medium.

Erwin Chlanda, Editor

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*