Millennials targeted for a fly and drive NT holiday

Tourism NT has launched its annual drive campaign encouraging interstate visitors, including a younger demographic, to take a fly and drive holiday to the NT with the message that the NT is “nothing like your normal road trip”.

Executive General Manager Marketing Tourism NT, Tony Quarmby, says it is a different demographic to the traditional grey nomad.

“This has been driven by recent research that shows 60% of the market interested in a drive holiday are under 50, with a quarter under 29 years of age,” he says.

The 2020 drive campaign follows the recently announced Key to the NT, a free program in partnership with the Caravan Industry Association of the Australia that promotes NT tourism operators and experiences for interstate visitors available from April 1.

PHOTO: Devil’s Marbles.