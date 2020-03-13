Good idea, except when the container is empty

With the Corona Virus outbreak now declared a global pandemic, providing wipes to clean supermarket trolley handles seems a good idea.

 

Unless, of course, the container is empty, as it was in this Alice supermarket this week.

 

 

 

