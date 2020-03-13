Good idea, except when the container is empty With the Corona Virus outbreak now declared a global pandemic, providing wipes to clean supermarket trolley handles seems a good idea. Unless, of course, the container is empty, as it was in this Alice supermarket this week. Be Sociable, Share!

















Tweet











A new way to support our journalism

We do not have a paywall. If you support our independent journalism you can make a financial contribution by clicking the red button below. This will help us cover expenses and sustain the news service we’ve been providing since 1994, in a locally owned and operated medium.

Erwin Chlanda, Editor