COVID-19: Local Court circuit services suspended

In light of the developing COVID-19 situation and the unique risks posed by the breadth of the NT Local Court’s circuit footprint, the Local Court will be suspending all circuit court services effective immediately, according to a media release today.

At this stage they will resume on May 1 as per the current court calendars, and additional days may be required. These measures will not affect Tennant Creek Local Court dates.

Matters effected by these measures will be heard in their base jurisdiction in order to be adjourned. i.e. all Lajamanu Local Court matters listed on March 17 will be heard at Katherine Local Court on the March 17.

Custody matters will be dealt with in the base jurisdiction with defendants appearing by AVL from correctional facilities at first instance. Where possible, matters will proceed from the base jurisdiction.

Until further notice all applications made for video and audio link will be fast-tracked. As usual, urgent domestic violence orders can be dealt by audio link, says the release.