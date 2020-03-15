Coronavirus strategies in the bush still a work in progress

By ERWIN CHLANDA

“Details of remote community plans are still being worked out.”

That is the answer from SecureNT to questions from the Alice Springs News about what appears to be the elephant in the room in the quest for preventing a Coronavirus outbreak: Overcrowding, poor hygiene and inadequate health facilities in remote communities.

A spokesperson for SecureNT says “there are currently no cases in Alice Springs” and a strategy for the bush is still a work in progress.

These are the questions we asked:–

• If the virus enters a remote a community of (say) 300 people, how many people are likely to be infected within three days?

• How many people are likely to be in touch with the infected person(s) and consequently require two weeks’ isolation quarantine?

• How many small communities have the medical facilities to cope with the care requirements?

• How many small communities have the medical facilities to cope with the quarantine requirements?

• Are there processes for isolating these communities? If so, how would they work?

• Are there measures in place to stop people from leaving these communities and if so, what are they?

• For people requiring quarantine but are either unwilling or unable to self-quarantine, what measures are in place?

• How many places are there in Alice Springs for (a) treating infected people and (b) quarantining people for two weeks?