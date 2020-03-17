Bad start to the week: Assaults, hit and runs.

Police are calling for witnesses of an alleged aggravated assault yesterday afternoon.

At 5.30pm, a 52-year-old female cyclist was riding along Bradshaw Terrace, at the intersection of Bromely Street, when she was approached from behind and assaulted by a boy which caused her to fall from the bicycle.

He was riding a small mountain bike and is of Aboriginal appearance with dark complexion, aged 12 to 15 years, small build and wearing dark coloured clothing.

The cyclist suffered bruising to her knee and hands.

Police arrested a woman after an alleged hit-and-run crash yesterday afternoon.

A 30-year-old woman was charged in relation to this crash at the intersection of Todd Street and Gregory Street.

She will appear in the Local Court on April 28 charged with driving a motor vehicle while unlicensed; driving without due care and failing to stop or assist after crash.

Police are also calling for information about an alleged stealing on Sunday.

At 8:40pm, the 26-year-old man was sitting near the church in the Todd Mall with his 26-year-old partner.

Two male youth approached the couple and allegedly snatched the handbag from the victim’s partner before fleeing the scene.

The man allegedly chased the offender before being hit in the head by a rock thrown by one of the youths. The victim suffered a laceration to his face and was taken to the hospital.

The bag is described as black-and-white with stripes.

Another alleged robbery occurred on Sunday.

At around 1:15am, police were patrolling Leichhardt Terrace near Tunks Causeway when they were flagged down by four men for assistance.

The men stated that they had been harassed by a large group of youths aged between about 14 and 18-years-old asking for cigarettes and money.

The youths then allegedly threatened the men and a 33-year-old man suffered a laceration to his face before having his backpack stolen. The backpack was later located by a witness.

The victim was taken to hospital.

Police are calling for witnesses of a hit and run yesterday afternoon.

At 2:25pm a silver Hyundai Elantra hatch NT CD37VE collided with a motorcyclist at the Todd Street and Gregory Street intersection. The driver failed to stop at the crash scene.

The Hyundai is believed to have been driven by a female wearing a white shirt.

The male rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with abdominal injuries.

Police are seeking dash-cam footage of this crash, or someone who can positively identify the driver to come forward.

– Police reports.