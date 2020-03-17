Bush clinic and ambulance burned, man arrested

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man following a structure fire that occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning.

At 4:46am, police received reports of a fire at a clinic in a central desert community. Police did not name the community. They observed the clinic and an ambulance bay engulfed in flames.

The man was acting suspiciously nearby, police say, and approached police allegedly claiming to have caused the fire, before smashing a police vehicle windscreen and attempting to flee the scene.

The man remains in police custody.