Finke cancelled

With the limitations placed on large gatherings by the Australian Government along with Northern Territory Government advice restricting travel to remote communities the Finke committee has decided to cancel the 2020 Tatts Finke Desert Race.

President Antony Yoffa announced this after an emergency committee meeting last night.

“For the first time in 44 years, there will be no Finke weekend celebrated in Central Australia by locals and 7000 interstate visitors,” says Mr Yoffa.

“Postponement to later in the year was not considered an option. Details on refunds for competitors will be forthcoming. The next event planned is for June 2021.

“This is a disappointing day for organisers and all concerned, but the decision taken is the right one. Public health is too important.”