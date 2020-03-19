Work on six storey accommodation complex to start in May

By ERWIN CHLANDA

A six-storey accommodation building between Todd Street and Leichhardt Terrace will include 71 units, according the developer, Whittaker Street Developments Pty Ltd which is owned 50% by Centrecorp and 50% by Michael Sitzler.

“The development is not a Sitzler development and we hope to achieve 95% local content in its construction,” says Mr Sitzler.

Included will be 41 one-bed units, 20 two-bed units and 10 three-bed units. The remaining one bed-unit is for a caretaker.

These will all be leased to the NT Health Department who will accommodate workers at the hospital, says Mr Sitzler.

The building has a basement carpark and then six levels of units above ground level.

“There is a pool and gym for the tenants’ use and an open area deck at the top levels which will provide great views to the MacDonnell Ranges or north looking across the CBD area,” he says.

“At the Todd Street frontage there is also a commercial tenancy which is separate from the accommodation which is secured.

“This space will be taken by the Tea Shrine which was a tenant there before the development started,” says Mr Sitzler.

“I have taken the opportunity with the design to create some art walls at both the Todd Street zone and the Leichardt Terrace Zone and hope to get local artists’ input into the final product.

“It is estimated that the project will create 150 jobs during construction which is planned to start in May and be complete in November.”