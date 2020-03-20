Big lay-offs at Lasseter complex

 

By ERWIN CHLANDA

 

The big Lasseter operation, embracing the casino, hotel accommodation, restaurant and convention centre, has laid off 155 casual employees, 45% of its workforce.

 

Manager Craig Jervis says this has been done on the basis of no shifts available. Workers can expect to be called back in again when the sharp downturn caused by the Coronavirus comes to an end.

 

“We need to remain viable and look after our permanent staff,” he says.

 

All conventions between now and October have been cancelled, and the Alice Springs Cup in early May will be run without a crowd.

 

“Known cancellations” now amount to about $2m. To this will need to be added the loss of business from people who were going to book.

 

The lay-offs are across the entire operation.

 

Mr Jervis says Lasseters is cranking up its buying locally policy to support local businesses.

 

 

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: March 20, 2020 at 3:40 pmPost a comment

A new way to support our journalism

We do not have a paywall. If you support our independent journalism you can make a financial contribution by clicking the red button below. This will help us cover expenses and sustain the news service we’ve been providing since 1994, in a locally owned and operated medium.

Erwin Chlanda, Editor

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*