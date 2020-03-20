Third NT COVID-19 case confirmed

UPDATED 4pm

A young man and a young woman, both in Darwin and returning from overseas, bring the number of confirmed Coronavirus sufferers in the NT to three.

The man in his 30s, a Territorian, who had travelled from Europe and visited various ports before arriving in Darwin early morning on March 18, had followed protocol and immediately gone into self-isolation.

Health authorities are contacting those who were in close contact during the flight he was on.

After returning he showed signs of a respiratory infection and was tested at the Pandemic Clinic yesterday. The positive test result came back this morning.

A 21-year old woman has tested positive after returning to Darwin from Utah, she travelled from Utah to San Francisco and on to Brisbane, before arriving into Darwin on Flight QF824 at midday on 19 March 2020.

She went into self-isolation immediately and was later tested at the Royal Darwin Hospital Pandemic Clinic after developing a sore throat and a cough. She is now in isolation in Royal Darwin Hospital.

People on those flights are being contacted as part of the contact tracing procedures.

This brings the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in the NT to three in total.