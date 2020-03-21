Armed robbery, suspected arson

Police say at about 7.45pm yesterday two males entered a service station on Diarama Close, holding a metal bar and an item described as a taser.

One offender demanded money and cigarettes to be put in a duffle bag by the employee. The second offender filled another bag with a large amounts of cigarettes before both offenders fled the scene.

The two males are described as Caucasian, thin build and were wearing dark long sleeve shirts, gloves with balaclavas and bandana style masks. One male was wearing dark track pants and the other was wearing light blue jeans.

Meanwhile police are calling for witnesses of a house fire at about 3am today in Bruce Street in Gillen, with a person potentially being inside.

Police and emergency crews could not enter the building because it was being engulfed in flames. Nearby by residences were evacuated.

A 53-year-old woman, believed to be the occupant, told police she had seen a person exiting the burning house and walking away from it.

Police foot patrols arrested a 19-year-old man who is known to the occupant of the building.