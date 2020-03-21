Now it’s five

A Territory couple who disembarked from the Ruby Princess cruise ship in Sydney and flew to Darwin tested positive to Coronavirus (COVID-19) today.
This brings the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in the NT to five in total.
We do not have a paywall. If you support our independent journalism you can make a financial contribution by clicking the red button below. This will help us cover expenses and sustain the news service we’ve been providing since 1994, in a locally owned and operated medium.
Erwin Chlanda, Editor