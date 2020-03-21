Now it’s five

A Territory couple who disembarked from the Ruby Princess cruise ship in Sydney and flew to Darwin tested positive to Coronavirus (COVID-19) today.

 

This brings the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in the NT to five in total.

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: March 21, 2020 at 6:56 pmPost a comment

A new way to support our journalism

We do not have a paywall. If you support our independent journalism you can make a financial contribution by clicking the red button below. This will help us cover expenses and sustain the news service we’ve been providing since 1994, in a locally owned and operated medium.

Erwin Chlanda, Editor

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*