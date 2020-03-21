NT closing borders to interstate arrivals

Last updated 6pm, see at bottom.
In response to the increasing threat of the coronavirus from 4pm Tuesday 24 March, the Northern Territory will implement strict border controls for all access points – by road, rail, air and sea.
From that time, people who arrive in the Northern Territory from interstate will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
This will be enacted through a formal declaration by the Chief Health Officer under the Public and Environmental Health Act.
There will be exemptions to the quarantine period requirement: including health and emergency services, defence and policing, flight crews and freight – with strict guidelines in place to monitor and manage this.
Arrivals will have to show they meet the essential arrival criteria to be granted an exemption.
There will also be exemptions granted on compassionate grounds.
We will be consulting with essential resources industries to make sure their workforce requirements can be met while guaranteeing community safety for this period.
More information will be provided in the coming days about exemptions, the process for applying, as well the processes that will be implemented at our borders.
This will not impact the delivery of essential goods and services. Food and freight will continue. Our supermarkets and stores will be stocked.
UPDATE 6.00pm:
A media release from NT Tourism provides a bit more detail on what will happen at the borders:
Says Andrew Hopper, Acting CEO:
“There is no doubt the closing of the NT Borders will have a detrimental effect on the tourism economy, with many local operators impacted.
“Right now, the Department of Tourism, Sport and Culture is continuing to work with the NT Department of Trade, Business and Innovation to draw together the range of business support initiatives to assist the tourism and related industries.
“Full details of the Northern Territory Jobs Rescue and Recovery plan will be released from Friday 27 March. There is no time as important as now, to buy local.
“A reassessment of the Tourism NT marketing program is underway. The team is also contacting trade partners to ensure they understand the changes to be in place from Tuesday 24 March.
“The NT Government has confirmed this will not affect lawful trade or commerce, essential activities will not be impacted, and the supply chain will continue. The measures are put in place to help slow the spread of the virus in the Territory.”
The release also details the exemptions:
One Comment (starting with the most recent)
A welcome move but not if we become complacent.View Comment
Will the thinking be that we are safe because the borders are closed?
That would be folly.
We can delay but not prevent widespread infection.
In the extra time we have given ourselves strong action is essential.
The movement of people between town and Aboriginal communities must be stopped or at least dramatically curtailed.
The Bush Bus must be shut down.
The casino must be closed.
Aboriginal students from communities must stay on their campuses.
Our hospital should be doubling its ICU beds and buying more respirators to treat the severely ill.
This is the time to prepare so our health services are not overwhelmed when the virus gets here.