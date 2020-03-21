NT closing borders to interstate arrivals

Last updated 6pm, see at bottom.

In response to the increasing threat of the coronavirus from 4pm Tuesday 24 March, the Northern Territory will implement strict border controls for all access points – by road, rail, air and sea.

From that time, people who arrive in the Northern Territory from interstate will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

This will be enacted through a formal declaration by the Chief Health Officer under the Public and Environmental Health Act.

There will be exemptions to the quarantine period requirement: including health and emergency services, defence and policing, flight crews and freight – with strict guidelines in place to monitor and manage this.

Arrivals will have to show they meet the essential arrival criteria to be granted an exemption.

There will also be exemptions granted on compassionate grounds.

We will be consulting with essential resources industries to make sure their workforce requirements can be met while guaranteeing community safety for this period.

More information will be provided in the coming days about exemptions, the process for applying, as well the processes that will be implemented at our borders.

This will not impact the delivery of essential goods and services. Food and freight will continue. Our supermarkets and stores will be stocked.

UPDATE 6.00pm:

A media release from NT Tourism provides a bit more detail on what will happen at the borders:

all non-essential travellers arriving at the Territory borders will be required to go through a police control checkpoint to verify their medical status and purpose of their travel into the Territory. They will also be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, with penalties for those who do not comply. The operational details of how the check points will operate are being worked through by Police. All arrivals including Territory residents will be screened and, if deemed a non-essential visitor, would be told to quarantine themselves. Territory Police and the Public Health Unit will ensure compliance and help people access support where needed.

Says Andrew Hopper, Acting CEO: “There is no doubt the closing of the NT Borders will have a detrimental effect on the tourism economy, with many local operators impacted. “Right now, the Department of Tourism, Sport and Culture is continuing to work with the NT Department of Trade, Business and Innovation to draw together the range of business support initiatives to assist the tourism and related industries. “Full details of the Northern Territory Jobs Rescue and Recovery plan will be released from Friday 27 March. There is no time as important as now, to buy local. “A reassessment of the Tourism NT marketing program is underway. The team is also contacting trade partners to ensure they understand the changes to be in place from Tuesday 24 March. “The NT Government has confirmed this will not affect lawful trade or commerce, essential activities will not be impacted, and the supply chain will continue. The measures are put in place to help slow the spread of the virus in the Territory.”

The release also details the exemptions:

People involved in National and State Security and Governance.

Active Military personnel required to be on duty in the Territory while in the Territory.

A member of the Commonwealth Parliament who is ordinarily resident in the Territory.

Health service providers and personnel.

Some transport, freight and logistics.

Specialist skills critical to maintaining key industries or businesses or infrastructure.

Emergency services.

Other individuals or groups will be able to apply for an exemption to the Chief Health Officer, for instance visiting a terminally ill relative or medical grounds or interstate travel for essential medical treatment.