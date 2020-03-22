Aggravated assault in attempted handbag snatch

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly the victim of an aggravated assault in Goyder Street at about noon yesterday as two offenders attempted to steal her handbag.

They fled towards Mueller Street, according to a police report.

One is described as male, of Aboriginal appearance, tall, wearing black sneakers with white soles, red basketball shorts, with a distinctive scar on his left calf.

The second offender is described as being female, of Aboriginal appearance, wearing black sneakers, black and white football shorts, dark brown hair with parts dyed yellowish, and wearing a medical admission band on the right hand.

Both offenders are believed to be about 17 years old.