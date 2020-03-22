Are frackers immune from COVID-19 rules?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Indigenous residents of the remote NT community of Borroloola are urgently calling on the NT Government to ban gas company workers from travelling through the Gulf and Barkly region during the Coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this month, the NT Government approved Imperial Oil and Gas Pty Ltd to drill a gas well for fracking in its petroleum licence area 85km from Borroloola.

The well, which would then be fracked into the future, is approved for drilling in the coming weeks, an operation requiring hundreds of workers in transit and on site in the region.

Remote communities in the NT were closed to outside visitors more than a week ago.

I am concerned for my community’s safety, with mining and gas workers seemingly able to continue traveling through the region.

If there’s a problem with tourists coming here, then there’s a problem with mine and gas workers flying in from international and interstate areas and not being tested before coming through our regions, that’s what worries me.

The Chief Minister should have put more money into our local clinic. I don’t know why they’re pumping money into fracking companies.

Gadrian Hoosan (pictured)

Borroloola