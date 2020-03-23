Last drinks

By ERWIN CHLANDA

A few people (pictured) enjoyed drinks at Sporties in The Mall last night.

As of noon today the following facilities “will be restricted from opening,” according to a media release from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, as a measure to combat the Coronavirus.

• Pubs, registered and licensed clubs (excluding bottle shops attached to these venues), hotels (excluding accommodation).

• Gyms and indoor sporting venues.

• Cinemas, entertainment venues, casinos, and night clubs.

• Restaurants and cafes will be restricted to takeaway and/or home delivery.

• Religious gatherings, places of worship or funerals (in enclosed spaces and other than very small groups and where the one person per four square metre rule applies).

“Isolated remote community hubs are not included in these restrictions,” says the release.

“Other facilities are not impacted, but will be considered under stage two restrictions, if necessary.

“These measures also apply to outdoor spaces associated with the above venues.”

These “enhanced measures” build on existing measures to slow the virus and save lives, says the release.

