Town library, pool close; non-essential Council events cancelled

In line with public health advice, the Alice Spring Public Library will close from tomorrow, Tuesday 24 March, until further notice.

The pool – Alice Springs Aquatic & Leisure Centre – closed today noon, Monday 23 March.

“The safety of our community is Council’s number one priority. As such, Council has implemented a range of measures based on the advice of the Australian Government, the Northern Territory Department of Health, and the Northern Territory Chief Minister in regard to a community response to COVID-19,” said Alice Springs Town Council CEO Robert Jennings.

At this stage, non-essential Council events for March, April and May 2020 have been cancelled.

This includes: Twilight in the Mall, Multicultural Fitness month, Dancing with Dementia, YAG Recycled Art launch (exhibition logistics TBA), Library Book Sale, Anzac Day Dawn Service, 12hour Swim, April Night Markets, Big Day Out in Harmony, Pets On Parade, National Simultaneous Storytime, and the Saturday morning Heart Walk. Council is evaluating its other upcoming events and will advise the community in due course.

Council is also looking at how to best manage and conduct its meetings over the coming months, including the use of teleconferencing facilities.

The NT Government’s Emergency Operation Centre has been set up in Alice Springs to monitor and manage COVID-19 across the Barkly and Southern regions. Council is represented on this group and continues to work with all key stakeholders to conduct and coordinate responses to ensure the health of all Territorians.

Source: Town Council media release.