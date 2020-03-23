Youth curfew no longer an option, a necessity: Lambley

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – With unprecedented restrictions being placed on all Australians to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, Alice Springs residents are now asking – what is being done to stop the large groups of kids who are still roaming the streets at night?

There cannot be one rule for these kids and one rule for the rest of us.

Alice Springs CBD businesses are worried that with even fewer people frequenting the CBD at night, their businesses will be targeted even more by youth crime.

A youth curfew is no longer an option, it is a necessity.

These kids must be removed from the streets at night for their safety and the safety of the whole community.

I call upon Dale Wakefield, the Minister for Territory Families, to implement restrictions on these kids.

If they can’t go home, then they must be placed in a facility where they can be locked down like the rest of us.

It is time for the NT Government to implement strategies to protect these children who are at high risk of Coronavirus infection.

This behaviour should have been stopped years ago.

Robyn Lambley (pictured)

Deputy Opposition Leader

