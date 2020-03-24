Gunner government to hide fiscal facts

By ERWIN CHLANDA

 

The NT Government, presiding over some seven billion dollars in debts, will go to the August election without a May Budget, which today has been deferred till October.

 

Neither will there be a Pre-election Fiscal Outlook Report (PEFOR), normally released two weeks ahead of the poll, according to Deputy Opposition Leader Robyn Lambley.

 

This was decided in the Assembly a short while ago, she says.

 

She had opposed the government moves, saying to Mr Gunner the PEFOR is an important document for voters to inform themselves.

 

She says this all about money belonging to Territorians, not to Mr Gunner.

 

 

 

Posted: March 24, 2020 at 4:17 pm

