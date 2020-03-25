‘Social distancing’ is the wrong term

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

 

Sir – The term “social distancing” is a misnomer according to CDU Associate Lecturer in Social Work Tufel Musyadad.

 

He is concerned that the government’s terminology is causing unnecessary confusion and alarm.

 

Governments and social media are using the term “social distancing” when what they really mean is “physical distancing”.

 

The message isn’t right and people are getting confused.

 

Current social distancing guidelines in place to guard against the spread of COVID-19 require 1.5 metres of healthy distance between people, or four square metres (2m x 2m) per person in an enclosed space.

 

Patrick Nelson
Regional Public Relations Officer, Charles Darwin University

 

 

 

