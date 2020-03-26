COVID-19 pauses Origin’s Beetaloo activity

Above: Paused, drilling at the Kyalla well site. Photo from the Energy News Bulletin. By KIERAN FINNANE Updated 2.37pm. See at bottom. “Given the unprecedented circumstances brought about by COVID-19”, Origin Energy will temporarily pause activities at their Kyalla well site – exploring for shale gas – and reschedule further work to the second half of the year. The company advised the NT Minister for Primary Resources and the CEO of the Northern Land Council of their decision yesterday.

The company, however, remains committed to their Beetaloo project.

According to its media release of today’s date, “activity on site is minimal and includes road works, installing water monitoring bores as required by regulation, and safely packing down the rig and moving it to the side of the lease now that drilling has been successfully completed”. “We currently have 45 employees and contractors accommodated in a self-contained camp, 14 of which are Northern Territory residents and the remainder from interstate. Nobody on site has flown in internationally.

“Those on site are observing health authority requirements for social distancing and we are also maintaining separation between Territory and interstate team members.

“We will progressively reduce our presence to essential personnel only, ensuring we meet regulatory and environmental management conditions to monitor and maintain the site.

“Those leaving will follow controlled travel plans and not travel through communities on the way from site.

“During this interim period we will use Northern Territory based employees and contractors to undertake civil and other works in preparation for the resumption of activities later in the year.”

The announcement comes after a sustained campaign by locals and anti-fracking activists, raising concerns for the safety of remote communities potentially exposed to infection from FIFO sources.

Get-Up yesterday was calling on the NT Government to declare fracking a “non-essential service” as it would be “endangering remote communities”.

Lock the Gate Alliance expressed similar concerns – “that governments’ appeasement of the lobby groups for mining, oil, and gas industries is putting the health of workers and communities at risk as COVID-19 continues to spread.”

Mining and energy employee are among those listed as able to apply for an exemption to the NT’s travel bans. The exemption is conditional on their employers having a plan, approved by the Chief Health Officer , “on how it proposes to manage transmission amongst its employees and prevent transmission to the wider community”.

The Alice Springs News has requested comment from the Minister and from Lock the Gate Alliance.