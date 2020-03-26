COVID-19 updates

March 26, 12.52pm: Questions to SecureNT.

Where are the designated areas [see next item] in the southern half of the NT? What support will be provided to people who do not have appropriate alternate arrangements to self-isolate?

March 26, 1.45pm: Government urges remote people to go home now.

From midnight tonight people going to designated bush communities will have to self-isolate for 14 days before they can enter, and that includes residents returning.

It is a new Federal Government rule but it is State and Territory governments which will “communicate” the areas where restrictions apply. This has not yet occurred in the NT.

The Governments will support people who do not have appropriate alternate arrangements to self-isolate.

There will be exemptions to the travel restrictions for people entering to supply and deliver essential services.

