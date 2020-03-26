Return to community scramble to beat ban

Authorities are scrambling to get remote community residents to go home, ahead of the lockdown from midnight of all inbound remote area travel considered “non-essential”.

Frontline workers are telling remote area residents that if they do not leave today they will have to self-quarantine for 14 days.

That would mean being alone and having no contact with family.

“If you do not return to community by midnight tonight, you will not be able to go home for a long time,” they are being told in approved talking points.

“This is to protect you and your community from the Coronavirus.

“The safest place for you is in your community, homeland or outstation.”

Tangentyere Council, in Elder Street, is helping with bus tickets or fuel for people’s cars.

“You must do your best to help stop the spread of this virus,” people are being told.

“Please wash your hands all the time and keep a safe distance from other people.”