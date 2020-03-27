CLP wants relief from payroll tax, power & water charges

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The Country Liberal Party is calling on the Territory Labor Government to consider waiving payroll tax for the 2019-20 financial year as well as deferring it for the next.

There is also scope for the Government to consider deferring or waiving power and water charges on businesses and households.

The NT’s small and medium sized businesses are struggling to deal with the COVID-19 crisis and need as much support as possible to stay afloat.

Refunding payroll tax for this financial year will create immediate cash flow.

Any power and water bill relief should first target vulnerable people and those who have lost their jobs.

Lia Finocchiaro (pictured)

Opposition Leader