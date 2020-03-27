COVID-19 infected is Harts Range police officer

By ERWIN CHLANDA
The two Central Australians testing positive to the COVID-19 virus yesterday are a police officer at Harts Range and his spouse – details Health Minister Natasha Fyles withheld from the public this morning despite intense media questioning.
It is likely that reports of the events circulating in town that forced Chief Minister Michael Gunner to come clean.
At a media conference this afternoon Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker and Mr Gunner did their best to put the events in a positive light.
Commissioner Chalker described the police station (pictured) as being “outside the community of Harts Range” – by about one kilometre – and that the couple had done their best to minimise contact with people on the way from Yulara, where they had landed, and the community north-east of Alice Springs.
They had refuelled their car on the way, using contactless pay, Commissioner Chalker said. He would not say where. “That’s a process for Health to undertake.”
The pair had been subjected to “despicable” treatment by persons in the community who had “made contact trying to seek the identity of that police officer and trying to get an indication if the had tested positive. That is a role for Health to do.”
“Fear and apprehension” had been created by people he did not name.
Commissioner Chalker said the pair had observed careful self-isolation, having test kids delivered and left outside their door, and returned them in the same way after use. The couple drove themselves to Alice Springs under escort.
Commissioner Chalker said efforts were now under way to “restore calmness” in the community.
The officer wants to go back to there when “he is fit and able to continue to serve them.
“This is an officer who has moved his family to a remote community to provide a service.”
So do I read this correctly? Police and clinic staff along with whitefella council workers kicked out? Who is running the NT? Road block at Cattlewater and Pinnacles tracks.View Comment
The virus is not in the open community, thanks to the hard work of the law and those who write and enforce it.View Comment
It will get out and into the population, but hopefully not before there is some good treatment for the SARS and pneumonia.
I would consider this a huge breach of privacy. Considering not many police at small centre.View Comment
And what does his wife do in the community?View Comment
Lock down the community and test all residents?View Comment
Too late for a lockdown.
And here in the Territory only sick people are tested.
On behalf of normal people who abide by the corona virus laws, this attack on a police officer is that of those non compus mentis [not sane or in one’s right mind]. 150 people where you live in Alice Springs congregated and spread the virus amongst themselves which is tantamount to murder.View Comment
The police officer did his best to isolate and is now in full isolation.
Commissioner Chalker advised the police officer did not defy the law and throw rocks at police and ambulance officers as well as the taxi driver incident. Indeed acted most responsibly.
But then if you never went to school and live on welfare what type of mentality does this portray, hypocrisy on the lowest order.
This is why police must be supported as anything else will lead to anarchy.
I am appalled but this is not new, if you think Aboriginal people have not acted irresponsibly in regard to the Coronavirus, come back in two weeks when the cool weather comes and the virus really shows how irresponsible Aboriginal people have been in community.
It is there alright and nobody knows how many are already infected by their own.