Barkly Council adopts COVID-19 relief measures

Sir – The Barkly Regional Council will fast-track major works, seeking earlier payment of a $7.62m Building Better Regions Fund that could stimulate the local economy, and is reviewing rates, fees and charges.

As of April 1 interest will not be charged for overdue rates and the Council will provide a three month extension on the rates currently due.

It will review the situation in June and consider further extensions if necessary.

Council has also put a hold on increases of rates, fees and charges for the new financial year, so rates will not increase this year.

Projects brought forward are:-

• There are four new projects under the Communities Drought Program ($1m);

• New change rooms for the Elliott football oval.

• Refurbishments to the Ampilatwatja and Arlparra sports and recreation facilities.

• A BMX pump track for Wutunugurra and a reserve of $100,000 for future events in conjunction with pastoralists in the wider community.

• Purkiss Reserve – 50% draft plans have been approved ($9m).

The council is working with Government to ensure the $5.5m Turbo Charging Tourism fund and $2.95m upgrades to Paterson Street, Peko Road and Davidson Walk are expedited.

Council has further committed to assist residents by picking up additional bulk rubbish at no charge.

Please remember to Buy Local. Shop Local. Stay Local.

Council has committed to redeploy staff affected by the recent shutdown of council programs and facilities so our staff can continue to be paid.

Together we will all get through these difficult times and keep the Barkly strong.

Mayor Steven Edgington

Barkly Regional Council