Council’s ‘buy local’ policy extended in favour of local traders

By ERWIN CHLANDA

“Buy local” weighting criteria for Town Council purchases are increased from THE current 10% to 30% until June 30 as part of initiatives to support the ALICE economy affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Mayor Damien Ryan.

The charging of interest on outstanding rates balances is suspended until June 30.

The rates payment due dates for the last quarterly payment will be extended from April 3 to June 30.

You can now have a free shower in the Civic Centre public toilet till June 30.

Late fees are waived until the library is reopened.

The council will meet to consider further measures as part of its 2020/21 financial year budget deliberations, says Mayor Ryan.

CEO Robert Jennings says essential services, such as waste and roads maintenance will continue but the pool, the library and the civic centre are closed.

All public meetings will be moved to Zoom “where possible”.