Will 14 day self isolation strand bush visitors in Alice?

Stuart Highway roadblock between Colonel Rose Drive and the Adelaide turn-off.

By ERWIN CHLANDA

People are permitted to travel from bush communities to Alice Springs without undergoing 14 days of self-isolation because it is not a “designated area”.

However, as their home communities are likely to be “designated areas,” quarantine is mandatory before the person can return home.

We put this to Covid Media at 7.08pm yesterday and asked: “Is that correct?”

We have not received a reply by the time of publishing this, despite a reminder notice emailed at 10.40am today.

This scenario could get people stuck in town if they are unable or unwilling to undergo 14 days of self-isolation.

We also raised an apparent contradiction between the NT Government’s COVIT-19 online information and a spokesperson’s comment about people entering the NT.

As we reported on March 26, 5.50pm, visitors are told: “You must self-quarantine at the nearest available suitable accommodation.”

That is in direct conflict with what the spokesperson told us yesterday, namely that there can be “overnight stops … along the way to their final destination where they will self-quarantine for the required 14-days”.

It is claimed that travellers are permitted to nominate Darwin as the place for self-quarantine, passing a great number of “suitable accommodation” facilities along the 1790 km journey from the SA border.

We will report responses from Covid Media when and it they come to hand.

UPDATE 2.30pm

Chief Minister Michael Gunner made an announcement in a media statement about visitors from interstate a short while ago. He said in part:

From midnight on Wednesday, people entering the Territory from interstate – including Territorians returning home – will be required to spend 14 days in forced quarantine, not self-quarantine.

The rule that apply to overseas arrivals will now apply to all arrivals.

You will be directed straight to a hotel that is secured by us and guarded by us. And you will stay in your room for 14 days.

And from midnight on Friday… you will go into forced quarantine, but we will not be paying the bill.

And if you are starting to think I don’t want you here, you’re right. Do not come here. We do not want you here. Sorry, but not right now.

To those who say just close the borders completely: Frankly, that’s what I want to do. And if I had the power to do it, I’d do it right now.

But we are at the very limit of what we can legally do here.